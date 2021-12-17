Athletic Club are the latest club to fall victim to coronavirus.

The illness continues to spread like wildfire through Europe, and football teams are certainly not immune.

In the Premier League and Championship, we have already seen a number of games postponed due to spreads in clubs.

We haven’t seen any postponements in La Liga just yet, and there is a well-timed break coming up, starting after the January 22 fixtures.

But clubs are still feeling the pinch, with Real Madrid recently reporting six positives, while Athletic Club have become the latest to report positive tests.

Both Unai Simon and Inigo Martinez have presented positive tests and will miss the rest of 2021.

The duo will miss two fixtures, including this weekend’s clash with Real Betis and next week’s clash with Real Madrid.

Players continue to be tested regularly, and Athletic Club boss Marcelino will be hoping not to lose any more starters ahead of two tricky games.