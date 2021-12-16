Spain learn their group opponents as the draw for the 2022/23 Nations League is made

The draw for the 2022/23 Nations League was made today. Spain have been drawn in Group 2 alongside Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. Spain are in League A, which is composed of four groups, while there’s also League B, League C and League D. Each league has four groups in it.

Luis Enrique’s men made it to the final of the 2020/21 Nations League only to lose out to France in the final at San Siro. This is despite them beating Italy, fresh off their Euro 2020 triumph, in the semi-final. They also made it to the semi-final of Euro 2020 only to lose to Italy. They’ll fancy their chances.

The strongest group is undoubtedly Group 3, which includes Italy, Germany, England and Hungary. Making it out of that group will be a serious challenge given three of the countries involved could be considered genuine contenders to make it to the Final Four.

The full draw for League A is below:

Group 1

France

Denmark

Croatia

Austria

Group 2

Spain

Portugal

Switzerland

Czech Republic

Group 3

Italy

Germany

England

Hungary

Group 4