The Royal Spanish Football Federation will implement new restrictions from this weekend amid the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus is spreading readily through Europe once again, this time due to the new Omicron variant, and a number of teams in Spain have had issues.

Real Madrid have seen Luka Modric and Marcelo ruled out for the rest of the year after positive tests, and there is talk of more.

Meanwhile, Valencia have seen manager Jose Bordalas sidelined – well, unsidelined in his case – due to a positive test of his own.

As a result of the evolving situation, the RFEF have confirmed that they will once again do away with pre-game pleasantries from this weekend.

Players and managers will not shake hands with players keeping their distance until the action starts.

Players will continue to do PCR tests every 15 days, with more regular antigen tests being done by most clubs anyway.

Spanish football will also be helped by the fact there is a break from next Wednesday, with football in the country traditionally taking a break during the festivities.

The last game of the year will be played on December 22, and football will resume from January 31, with the majority of games being played on January 2.

That break should help limit the spread during this tender period.