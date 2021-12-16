Real Madrid have confirmed four new positive coronavirus tests.

Los Blancos had already lost Luka Modric and Marcelo for the rest of 2021 due to positive coronavirus tests, and it seems the spread didn’t end there.

The club have now announced that Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo and Andriy Lunin have also tested positive ahead of this weekend’s Cadiz clash.

Assistant coach Davide Ancelotti has also tested positive.

All five will have to enter a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period, as is required by Spanish government guidelines.

That means they will miss Real Madrid’s clashes with Cadiz and Athletic Club, ahead of returning at the start of 2022.

Real Madrid will continue to test players in case of any further spread, and an emergency meeting was held at the club today to establish the next steps and to find ways to prevent any further spread.

Concerningly for Carlo Ancelotti, as well as his son testing positive, he has lost three right wingers.

That will mean an almost certain start for Eden Hazard, who has been out of favour of late.