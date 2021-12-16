Real Madrid are understood to be holding an emergency meeting following a possible coronavirus outbreak within the squad.

Amid the rapid spread of coronavirus across Europe as we head into Christmas, football players are no exception.

And on Wednesday it emerged that Real Madrid stars Luka Modric and Marcelo had been ruled out for the rest of 2021 after testing positive.

But the bad news may not end there for Real Madrid.

According to Vozpópuli, various Los Blancos stars – as many as five – have tested positive ahead of this weekend’s clash with Cadiz, forcing an emergency meeting.

In the Premier League, a number of games have had to be postponed due to widespread positive tests within squads.

It’s not clear whether Real Madrid are at the point where they need to request similar action from La Liga.

But it’s claimed a number of players have tested positive and Real Madrid chiefs are discussing the next steps as they attempt to keep the spread under control.

The issue with football players, like many work environments, is that they are in close quarters most days, and so it usually takes just a few positive players before it spreads to a much greater number.