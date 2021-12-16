Pep Guardiola has perfectly summed up Sergio Aguero’s career following the striker’s retirement.

Wednesday was an emotional day with Aguero saying a tearful goodbye to football after being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat.

After numerous tests over the last month and a half, Aguero has been advised to call it a day after a hugely successful career, and he has decided to follow medical advice.

Aguero announced the decision in a tearful press conference, and he did so in front of former boss Guardiola, who made the trip to Catalonia to be there for his former striker.

And in a brief statement to Mundo Deportivo after the press conference, Guardiola summed up the level of Aguero’s achievements in England.

He said: “Maradona conquered Italia, Messi did it in Spain and Aguero did it in England. His numbers speak for themselves.”

Aguero scored 184 goals in 275 Premier League games for Manchester City, winning five league titles and a number of domestic cups.