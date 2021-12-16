Manu Trigueros is closing in on a club record at Villarreal following his latest appearance.

Trigueros played and scored in the Yellow Submarine‘s 7-1 Copa del Rey win over Atletico Sanluqueno on Wednesday night.

That made it 400 official appearances at Villarreal for the midfielder, and having reached the landmark, he is closing in on a club record.

Trigueros is now just 25 games away from beating the record set by club legend Bruno Soriano during his time at the club.

Trigueros has been with Villarreal since his youth days, joining from Murcia in 2009 before working his way up to the Yellows’ first team.

Since then, he has made 303 La Liga appearances, scoring 21 goals, and he recently penned a new contract, committing to the club until 2025.

Trigueros will could pass Bruno’s record by the end of the season given Villarreal are still juggling La Liga action, as well as Champions League and Copa del Rey participation.

Though, he will have to pass Mario Gaspar on the way, with the defender currently on 414 appearances and still counting, though he does feature less regularly these days.

The midfielder will likely go on to set big record which is unlikely to be beaten for some time.