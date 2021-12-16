Real Mallorca are the latest La Liga club to announce extortionate ticket prices for an upcoming game.

Mallorca have confirmed their ticket prices for their upcoming home clash with Barcelona, and they are eye-watering.

The fixture, which takes place on January 2 at the Visit Mallorca Stadium, will set fans back to the tune of €140, as a minimum.

The €140 ticket is the very cheapest, with others available for €160, €230 and €250.

Hiked ticket prices for games against the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid are standard in Spain, but these latest prices follow a worrying trend of extortionate prices for La Liga games.

The prices are causing an attendance issue in Spain due to the current season ticket model.

Many clubs offer season tickets for a very affordable price which, when you look at the single game prices against the likes of Barcelona, makes the season ticket a no-brainer.

As a result, we are seeing many empty seats across the league with many fans having no intention of going to games against the so-called smaller teams.

Fans who don’t buy season tickets and prefer to go to the single games, are then being priced out of the bigger games, and coupled with the very high TV subscription packages, it’s getting harder and harder for La Liga fans to watch their team.