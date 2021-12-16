La Liga won’t postpone Real Madrid’s clash with Cadiz despite Coronavirus infections

Spain is experiencing another wave of Coronavirus infections and sport hasn’t been excluded by it according to Diario AS. The number of players and coaches infected are growing, with six players as well as Davide Ancelotti testing positive at Real Madrid. La Liga, however, have assured that their game against Cadiz this coming weekend will not be postponed as things stand.

That’s because as long as a club can field seven first-teamers for any given game, said game must go ahead. And given there isn’t a 100% vaccination record amongst La Liga players, there’s a possibility that this minimum number could be reduced to five. The rest of the matchday squad would then have to be made up with B teamers or youth teamers.

Luckily for Madrid, just one guaranteed starter – Luka Modric – has tested positive in this latest wave. The rest of those involved would be considered squad players. Cadiz also aren’t the strongest of opponents – they’re 18th in La Liga, a whopping 29 points behind league leaders Madrid after 17 matches.