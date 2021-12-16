La Liga president Javier Tebas admits matches could be suspended due to covid-19

La Liga president Javier Tebas has assured that the competition is prepared to face the new wave of covid-19 after a spate of infections in recent days. Tebas assured La Liga are keeping a close eye on the situation and will respond as developments arise.

Tebas also pointed out that there are already restrictions in place at each stadium, but it’s not up to them to decide on reducing capacities as things stand. “The reduction of capacity in the stadiums depends on the Autonomous Communities,” he said in comments carried by Cope. “We can’t get involved in that, but we can when it comes to training ground protocols.”

The Premier League, for instance, have taken the step of suspending several matches between now and Christmas to react to the new wave. Tebas admitted he couldn’t rule out La Liga doing the same. If the situation requires it, he said, they “don’t rule out” that games “could be suspended. Obviously we’re not alien to this situation and we’re looking for solutions.”

La Liga was put on pause in March of 2020, when the first wave of covid-19 infections hit global society. It returned to action that June, playing out the rest of the season behind closed doors. The 2020/21 season also began behind closed doors, and remained so until the tail end of that season. As things stand, however, full capacity is allowed at La Liga games across the country.