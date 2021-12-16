Kylian Mbappe has made it clear he enjoys playing alongside Real Madrid star Karim Benzema.

Mbappe continues to be linked with a summer move to Real Madrid with his PSG contract coming to an end.

Los Blancos made offers last summer but saw their advances rejected, and PSG now face the prospect of losing their superstar striker for nothing.

Mbappe is out of contract next summer and Real Madrid can sign him on a pre-contract agreement ready for the summer from January 1.

Given Real Madrid will now play PSG in the Champions League Round of 16 in February and March, is seems Los Blancos will wait.

But Mbappe continues to say all the right things ahead of a potential move, and most recently he has spoken about playing alongside Real Madrid star man Benzema, who plays with Mbappe for France.

“Benzema? It is very easy to create a connection on the pitch when you are friends,” he told Paris Match magazine.

“We are excited to shine, to help each other and score goals. And it works!”

That quote will excite Real Madrid fans, who are already excited over the prospect of seeing Benzema and Mbappe playing together in the famous white.