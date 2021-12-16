Kieran Trippier has admitted that he wants to return to the Premier League

Kieran Trippier’s future is up in the air. The Englishman admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail that he’d love to return to the Premier League, and that’s something that’s been common knowledge behind the scenes at Atletico Madrid for some time according to a report in Marca.

The right-back pressed to leave La Liga last summer and return to England amid Manchester United’s interest in his services. Atletico were keen to keep him, however, and the deal didn’t happen in the end. Los Rojiblancos wanted his release clause to be triggered, which would have meant an offer of €40m.

Now, Newcastle have entered the market for Trippier. They’re in the midst of a relegation battle but have been endowed with financial strength by an investment fund linked to Saudi Arabia. Whether they’re willing to trigger his release clause – and whether he’d be willing to join them – is unknown.