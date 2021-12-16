Imanol Alguacil speaks to Zamora players after Real Sociedad beat them in the Copa del Rey

Real Sociedad beat Zamora 3-0 in the Copa del Rey last night. Jon Gurdi opened the scoring for the Basque side at the beginning of the second half before strikes from Benat Turrientes and Mikel Oyarzabal confirmed the victory.

Imanol Alguacil, coach of La Real, showed great humility after the game by going into Zamora’s dressing room at Ruta de la Plata and speaking with the opposition players. He congratulated them on their performance and wished them all the best for the future, and also said that he hopes their man Dieguito, who was injured in the first half, makes a speedy recovery.

“I’m going to tell you what I really feel,” Alguacil said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “We’re analysing you, I’ve seen your matches, I love what you’re trying to do. Today you’ve shown what you can do, in the first half especially, with your energy and your playing style.

“In the second half you declined a little on the physical side, but I want to congratulate you because you’re going to be the dog’s b*******. It’s going to be good for you. Dieguito’s injury annoys me a lot – give him a hug from me. Keep it up, because you’re going to achieve your goals.”

La Real are fifth in La Liga at the time of writing, having seen their form decline slightly after a lightning-quick start to the season. They’ve lost three consecutive games. They are, however, into the playoff to make it to the last 16 of the Europa League. They’ll face Leipzig in what should be an intriguing fixture.