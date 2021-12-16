Granada and Getafe suffer shocking defeats in the Copa del Rey

There were nine Copa del Rey fixtures taking place across Spain this evening, with some intriguing results. There were seven La Liga sides in action, and all managed to secure victories aside from Granada – they managed to lose 1-0 to Atletico Mancha Real – and Getafe – they managed to lose 5-0 to Atletico Baleares.

It’s an incredible result – Atletico are in the fourth tier of Spanish football and Getafe have been in the top flight since 2017. Elsewhere, Valencia won 3-1 at Arenteiro, Real Betis won 4-2 at Talavera de la Reina, Mallorca won 6-0 at Llanera, Cadiz won 1-0 at Albacete and Osasuna won 2-1 at Deportivo La Coruna.

All results can be found below:

Arenteiro 1-3 Valencia

Talavera de la Reina 2-4 Real Betis

Amorebieta 1-2 Almeria

Llanera 0-6 Mallorca

Lugo 1-2 Mirandes

Albacete 0-1 Cadiz

Atletico Baleares 5-0 Getafe

Atletico Mancha Real 1-0 Granada

Deportivo La Coruna 1-2 Osasuna

Each club that enters the Copa this season will be dreaming of replicating Barcelona, who won it last season. None have Lionel Messi, however – the Argentine scored a brace in the final as Barcelona beat Athletic Club 4-0 at La Cartuja down in Seville.