Diego Simeone will start Luis Suarez and Angel Correa for this weekend’s trip to Sevilla

Atletico Madrid face Sevilla this weekend at the Sanchez-Pizjuan in another crucial clash. Diego Simeone’s men are fourth in La Liga heading into the game, 13 points off league leaders Real Madrid and five behind second-placed Sevilla.

If they lose it’ll be their third defeat in a row in La Liga, so Simeone will be sure to make considered decisions regarding the starting lineup he decides to field in the Andalusian capital.

Given Antoine Griezmann’s absence has been confirmed, a report in Marca has claimed that the Argentine is going to go with a front two of Luis Suarez and Angel Correa for the game, dropping Matheus Cunha and ignoring Joao Felix.

The three-man midfield behind Suarez and Correa is expected to be Rodrigo de Paul, Thomas Lemar and the returning Koke, while the back five will be made up of Marcos Llorente, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Felipe, Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco.