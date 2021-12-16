Here are your Spanish football headlines for Thursday, December 16.

Torres the priority

Barcelona are not prioritising a move for Alexis Sanchez despite transfer rumours.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca are still concentrating their efforts on Manchester City star Ferran Torres.

Though, that particular move will depend on whether they can afford to spent. If they can’t a loan deal for Sanchez may be a useful option.

Clear communication with Coutinho

Barcelona will sit down with Philippe Coutinho to chat about a possible expert, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Coutinho has not worked out at Camp Nou since his more than €130million move from Liverpool in 2018.

According to the report, Barca will now discuss a possible exit for the Brazilian, letting him know that the club will be open for offers.

Barca need to raise money to sign players, and Coutinho remains one of their biggest assets.

Copa del Rey round-up

Sevilla required penalties to progress to the next round of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night, edging past Andratx.

Meanwhile, Villarreal defeated Atletico Sanluqueno 7-1, Elche defeated Unionistas de Salamanca and Real Sociedad beat Zamora.

Elsewhere, Rayo Vallecano beat Berantinos 3-1 to pick up a rare away win to progress.