Barcelona are coming closer to agreeing a deal with Manchester City to sign Ferran Torres

Barcelona’s number-one desire this January transfer market is Manchester City forward Ferran Torres according to a report in Diario Sport. Xavi wants a player who can contribute immediately, rather than taking a risk with a less-than-sure thing.

Ferran joined City in the summer of 2020 from Valencia for a fee of €25m. Still just 21, he’s been tipped to become one of the deadliest Spanish forwards in the modern game. He’s scored 16 goals in 43 matches for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The agreement between the player and Barcelona has been closed for a number of weeks, with the sticking point being both clubs coming to an agreement for the forward’s transfer. Little by little, it seems Barcelona and City are coming closer to finding common ground and getting a deal over the line.

It’s thought a fee in the region of €50m will be enough to do the deal, although Barcelona are having to think up creative ways of structuring the agreement from a financial perspective. There’s also the issue of their bloated wage bill – selling Philippe Coutinho and renewing Ousmane Dembele’s contract would help a great deal.