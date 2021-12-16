Ansu Fati finally has a return date after another spell out injured.

Fati missed almost a year with a knee injury across last season and the start of this one.

And after briefly returning to action, he suffered a muscular setback, the likes of which are not uncommon after a serious knee issue.

After this latest setback – and it’s a similar case with fellow young star Pedri – Barca have decided to be overly cautious in order to get Fati properly prepared to return.

And that patient approach has meant we haven’t heard much about when Fati could return over recent weeks.

But there is now a date for Barcelona fans to look forward to, with Marca reporting Fati could return at the start of 2022.

Barcelona face Mallorca on the Balearic Islands on December 2, and it’s believed Fati is aiming to return for that game, even if it is from the bench.

That will be seen as a huge boost for Xavi Hernandez, who has a number of key stars out currently, while it will be seen as a Christmas presents of sort for Barca fans, who think very highly of their talented young striker.