Barcelona are not understood to be in talks with Alexis Sanchez over a possible loan deal.

It was reported on Wednesday evening that Barca were interested in signing Inter star Sanchez on a loan deal in January.

The Blaugrana find themselves in a difficult spot financially and may have to make do with loan deals if they can’t secure finance to make signings this winter.

But according to The Transfer Exchange Show, there have been absolutely no talks between Barca and Sanchez.

At this stage, it’s understood the noise is coming from Sanchez’s camp, rather than from Camp Nou.

Barcelona remain keen to sign Manchester City wide man Ferran Torres, and it seems former winger Sanchez isn’t on the priority list at this point.

Sanchez has been with Inter since permanently since last year, joining following a loan spell, and he helped the Italian side win the Serie A title last season.