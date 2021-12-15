Xavi doesn’t believe Paul Pogba is the right fit for Barcelona

During Joan Laporta’s meeting with Mino Raiola this week, four names were discussed according to Diario Sport. Erling Haaland’s is the most well-known, but also talked about was Xavi Simons, Paul Pogba and Noussair Mazraoui – three clients of Raiola’s whose contracts expire in the summer of 2022.

Haaland’s doesn’t, but the Borussia Dortmund marksman does have an informal clause in his contract that will allow him to leave for a fixed fee of €75m this summer. Barcelona want him, but need to reduce the commission due to both Raiola and Haaland’s father to make the move economically feasible.

The case of Ajax’s Mazraoui and Paris Saint-Germain’s Simons aren’t quite so complicated, but the case of Manchester United’s Pogba is. Like Haaland, the Frenchman would be an expensive acquisition in terms of salary and commission, but unlike Haaland there’s question marks around his sporting viability. Xavi, it’s thought, doesn’t believe he’s the correct profile for his Barcelona.