The reason Barcelona are unlikely to try to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are intent on bringing a new centre-forward into the club, and one of the names that have been linked with a move to Camp Nou in recent times has been Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Arsenal striker has just been stripped of the club captaincy by Mikel Arteta due to indiscipline, and a change of scenery is likely.

Barcelona would seem like a logical destination, but a report in The Independent carried by Mundo Deportivo point out that his high salary – he earns close to €20m gross per year – makes such a move almost impossible due to the delicate financial situation Barcelona currently face. The Gabonese isn’t willing to take a cut.

Aubameyang’s contract with Arsenal runs out in the summer of 2023, and whether it’s to Barcelona or elsewhere it seems inevitable he will leave before it expires. He’s enjoyed the majority of his success in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, the club he joined Arsenal from. He scored 141 goals in 213 games there. With Arsenal, he’s managed 92 in 163.