The fixture Pedri could return to action with Barcelona for revealed

Pedri underwent several medical tests today to check up on the evolution of the muscle injury in his left quadriceps according to Mundo Deportivo. The injury has kept him out since the end of November, and it’s because of these tests that he was unable to attend Sergio Aguero’s retirement ceremony at Camp Nou.

But the news is good. If Pedri continues improving in the manner in which he has been, it’s likely he’ll be available to be selected by Xavi by January second, the first matchday of the New Year. Barcelona will be facing Mallorca at the Visit Mallorca Stadium.

Ansu Fati is also expected to be ready to return for the trip to the Balearic Islands, while Dani Alves will be able to play after returning to Barcelona last month. And they’ll be needed – Barcelona are currently eighth in La Liga, way off the pace. They’re five points off the top four and 18 off top spot.