Sevilla playmaker Papu Gomez admits he’d consider joining Napoli in the future

Papu Gomez has admitted that he’d consider a move to Napoli in the future. The Argentine joined Sevilla from Atalanta last January after falling out with coach Gian Pero Gasperini, and has quickly settled amidst the large Argentine contingent at the club.

But the 33-year-old, who revealed he intends on playing for several more years yet, didn’t discard a return to Italy at some point later in his career. La Gazzetta dello Sport, in comments carried by Football Italia, asked him which Italian club he’d consider joining if he were to leave Sevilla when his contract expires in the summer of 2024.

“Surely Napoli,” he replied. “I’ve always like them for their strong bond with Diego [Maradona], for the way they treat their Argentines and for their blue jersey. When Maradona died, I felt like I had lost a relative. How could he die? Why was he abandoned? How did they let the most famous person in the world die?” Maradona passed away this time last year.

Papu has scored a single goal in 17 appearances across all competitions for Sevilla this season – coach Julen Lopetegui has struggled to find the best way to use him. As well as Atalanta, he also represented Sicilian side Catania in Serie A, scoring 66 goals in 315 appearances during his time in Italy’s top flight.