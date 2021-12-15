Sevilla need extra-time and penalties to beat fourth-tier Andratx in the Copa del Rey

There was eleven Copa del Rey fixtures that took place across Spain this evening, featuring five La Liga sides. All of them progressed, although Sevilla needed penalties to get past fourth-tier Andratx after drawing 1-1 after extra-time.

Villarreal beat Atletico Sanluqueno 7-1, Elche beat Unionistas de Salamanca 1-0, Rayo Vallecano won 3-1 at Bergantinos and Real Sociedad recorded a 3-0 victory over Zamora. In the other fixtures, Eibar beat Tenerife 2-1, Cartagena beat Castellon 2-1, Ponferradina beat Ibiza 2-1, Real Valladolid beat Las Palmas 3-1, Sporting Gijon beat Alcorcon 2-1 and Leganes beat Leonesa 3-2.

All of the evening’s results are listed below:

Atletico Sanluqueno 1-7 Villarreal

Tenerife 1-2 Eibar

Unionistas de Salamanca 0-1 Elche

Castellon 1-2 Cartagena

Ponferradina 2-1 Ibiza

Real Valladolid 3-1 Las Palmas

Sporting Gijon 2-1 Alcorcon

Leonesa 2-3 Leganes

Bergantinos 1-3 Rayo Vallecano

Andratx 1-1 Sevilla (PEN)

Zamora 0-3 Real Sociedad

Each victorious side will proceed to the next round of the Copa, Spain’s oldest national football competition. They’ll all dream of replicating Barcelona, who beat Athletic Club 4-0 in the final at La Cartuja last season. None of them, however, have Lionel Messi to call upon. He scored a brace in that final.