Here are your Spanish football headlines for December 15.

Aguero to announce decision

Sergio Aguero will hold a press conference today when he will confirm his decision over his future.

Over the last couple of months, Aguero has undergone tests following a heart issue.

And at 12pm Spanish time today, the striker will announce his decision. It’s expected he will call time on his career.

Correa eyed by Roma

Serie A club AS Roma are expected to make a move for Angel Correa in the January transfer window.

Correa has been something of a deputy to Luis Suarez previously, but he has played a bigger role this season.

Mundo Deportivo claim Roma will now make a move for Correa, but Atleti are not expected to allow any players to leave this winter.

Copa del Rey round-up

Alcoyano, who beat Real Madrid last season, claimed another Primera victim in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night, defeating Valencian Community rivals Levante on penalties.

Alaves were also stunned, losing to Linares Deportivo, while Segunda side Malaga were defeated by Rayo Majadahonda.

Celta Vigo just edged Andorra 2-1, while Espanyol came from behind to defeat Cristo Atletico.