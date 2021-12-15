Sergio Aguero has officially retired from football due to health complications.

The soon to be former Barcelona striker has been out since the end of October after suffering chest pains during a clash with Alaves.

Aguero has undergone numerous tests since to see whether he could continue playing, but today he has announced the decision to walk away from the game after being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat.

The Argentine is putting his health and life over football in what is an admirable decision.

The 33-year-old has managed a sensational career, kicking off with Independiente, scoring 23 goals in 54 games.

He made his name with Atletico Madrid, scoring 74 goals in 175 games, winning the Europa League and Super Cup along the way.

The best was yet to come. Aguero went on to become a Manchester City legend, spending 10 years with the club and helping to transform them into the giants they have become over recent years.

During his time at the Etihad Stadium, Aguero scored 184 goals in 275 Premier League appearances and is fourth on the list of all-time highest Premier League scorers.

As well as the goals, Aguero won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup and six League Cups.

In an almost perfect end to his career, Aguero won the Copa América with Argentina last simmer ahead of joining Barcelona on a free transfer.

Of course, it hasn’t worked out as he would have liked at Camp Nou, but his only La Liga goal for Barcelona came in El Clásico, and he now walks away from the game having amassed a reputation as one of the best goalscorers to grace it.

A tearful Aguero announced his decision in a press conference, alongside Barcelona president Joan Laporta, and in the presence of former boss Pep Guardiola today.

We will follow up this story with all the key quotes from that press conference, but for now, we wish Aguero the best of luck and congratulate him, not only on this brave decision, but for a truly excellent career.