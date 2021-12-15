Sergio Aguero has said a tearful goodbye to his professional football career at the age of 33.

After a hugely successful career, the Argentine striker has decided to walk away from the game due to a health issue.

Aguero suffered chest pains during a game around a month and half ago and it has since been confirmed that he cannot continue playing.

Having had such a successful career to date, winning the Europa League with Atletico Madrid before becoming a club legend with Manchester City, winning several league titles and becoming the fourth highest scorer in Premier League history, the striker has decided it is best to put his health first.

Given he only joined Barcelona in the summer, on the back of a Copa América-winning campaign with Argentina, it’s clear the veteran frontman still had objectives left to achieve in the game.

That was evident from his hugely emotional state as he took to the stage for his press conference on Wednesday.

But as he has said in his goodbye message, he has managed a hugely impressive career, the likes of which most players can only dream about, and with his health on the line, he has taken the brave choice to call it a day.

Below you can find Aguero’s full message from the press conference, which was streamed on Barca TV.