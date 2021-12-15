Real Madrid have been dealt a blow with two positive coronavirus cases in camp.

Coronavirus is spreading like wildfire across Europe once again, with the new Omicron variant causing concern.

As a result, many teams have announced coronavirus issues, and Real Madrid are the latest.

Both Luka Modric and Marcelo have now tested positive for coronavirus and that will mean their participation for 2021 has come to an end.

There are no further positives at this point, but the Real Madrid players will continue to test daily in case of any further contamination in the camp.

Real Madrid have two games remaining this year, against Cadiz this weekend and Athletic Club on December 22.

Modric and Marcelo will be required to isolate for 14 days, as per Spanish government regulations, meaning they cannot participate in either of those two games.

They will be able to return in time for the January 2 clash with Getafe.