Real Madrid have been handed a fitness boost ahead of their La Liga clash with Cadiz this weekend.

Los Blancos are in stunning form currently, sitting atop the La Liga table and eight points clear after a run of 10 straight wins across all competitions.

They have been helped by the work of Antonio Pintus, who returned over the summer to improve the club’s fitness record.

And Gareth Bale recently returned to full training after months out injured.

Adding to that, Dani Ceballos has now returned to full training having been out with injury since the summer.

Ceballos returned to Real Madrid with a serious ankle injury and is yet to play a single minute this season.

But he trained with the group today ahead of Sunday’s clash with Cadiz.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal were not with the group, instead training in the gym after recent knocks.