Newcastle want to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid according to a report in Diario AS. Manchester United tried to pry him from the Wanda Metropolitano last summer with no success, but Newcastle’s interest is serious and it’s the player’s desire to return to England after three-and-a-half years in La Liga.

Newcastle, recently minted by a wealth fund linked to Saudi Arabia, are prepared to pay the right-back €9m per year and make him the best-paid member of their current squad. He’s been injured and missed much of this season – he was on the bench for last weekend’s defeat in the Madrid Derby with Real Madrid, but had missed the preceding games.

He’s played 15 matches this season, starting 12 of them. He’s important to Diego Simeone, and that’s why Atletico rejected United’s €16m offer for him in the summer. Old Trafford would be Trippier’s preference ahead of St. James’ Park, but it’s as of yet unknown whether Ralf Rangnick wants to sign him.