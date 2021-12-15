Newcastle United are said to be closing in on a surprise signing of an Atletico Madrid star.

Newcastle are preparing to use their financial weight after their takeover in recent months, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund getting their wish.

From January, they will begin to spend their new money in a bid to improve their current squad.

And according to TalkSPORT, they will begin their shopping in Madrid, with Atletico Madrid‘s Kieran Trippier being linked.

According to the report, Newcastle are ‘closing in’ on Trippier, who is believed to want a return to the Premier League at some point in the near future.

Atletico Madrid may be sympathetic if they can find a replacement, and Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta has been linked.

Though, Atleti would prefer that Trippier leaves in the summer, hoping not to lose anyone this winter.

It will be interesting to see whether Trippier does indeed leave the Wanda Metropolitano in the January window, though first he is looking to return to action after a recent shoulder injury.