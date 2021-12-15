Lionel Messi has sent an emotional message to Sergio Aguero following the striker’s retirement.

Messi and Aguero are close friends having played alongside each other for Argentina for around 15 years.

Aguero announced his retirement from football earlier today after being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat.

The 33-year-old made his decision public in a press conference at Camp Nou today in front of his teammates and former colleagues.

Close friend Messi wasn’t able to be there, but he has sent an emotional message over social media.

“Practically all of a career together. Kun…we lived beautiful moments and others that didn’t go so well, they all made us unite more and to be friends,” he wrote on Instagram. “And now we are going to continue living together away from the court.

“With the great excitement of lifting the Copa America recently, with all the achievements you managed in England…And the truth is that it hurts me a lot that you have had to stop doing what you love because of this.

“I am sure that you are going to continue being happy because you are a person that transmits happiness and those of us who love you are going to be with you.

“Now you start a new chapter of your life and I am convinced that you are going to live it with a smile and with all the excitement that you show everything.

“We all wish you the best in this new chapter!!! I love you a lot, friend. I am going to miss being on the field with you and meeting up with the national team.”

Aguero has been out of action for around a month-and-a-half, and during that time, he has undergone tests following chest pains during a game.

Barcelona‘s medical staff have determined that the safest option is to stop playing, and Aguero has followed that advice.

He was tearful when announcing his decision on Wednesday afternoon, but he can look back on a very successful career with pride, winning numerous Premier League titles, a Europa League, Copa América, FA Cup and a number of League Cups.