Lille president Olivier Letang will not rule out the return of Eden Hazard in the future.

Hazard is having a tough time of things at Real Madrid, failing to live up to his more than €100million transfer from Chelsea in 2019.

The Belgian has struggled for fitness and form in the Spanish capital, and while he is determined to turn things around, his disappointing performances have led to transfer links.

There are big questions over a possible transfer, including who would be willing to sign Hazard, and indeed how much money Real Madrid are willing to lose.

But while a transfer may be some time away at this stage, president of Hazard’s former club Lille, Letang, refuses to rule out a return.

“A return of Hazard to Lille? It’s not impossible. I’ll go to Spain if necessary,” he told L’Équipe du Soir via Diario AS.

“It could appear something impossible. Evidently, Hazard is an incredible player with a lot of quality.

“Now, he is a Real Madrid player and he is under contract with Real Madrid.”

Lille are a very different club from when Hazard left for Chelsea in 2012.

In fact, they won Ligue 1 last season and won their Champions League group this season.

That gives them a much bigger chance of landing Hazard, but big questions remain over whether the Belgian is in a position to leave Real Madrid.