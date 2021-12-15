Gerard Pique pokes fun at Real Madrid’s lack of success in women’s football compared to Barcelona

Gerard Pique has poked fun at Real Madrid over their lack of success in women’s football. Speaking in a presentation – in comments carried by Diario Sport – of the League of Legends team that the Barcelona man will run alongside Ibai Llanos, he pointed out how his club were ahead of Madrid in that aspect.

Barcelona Femeni are currently on fire, dominating both Spain and Europe. Madrid, by contrast, didn’t enter the women’s game until last season, when they acquired the already-existent Talcon. “Barcelona, as always, is above Real Madrid,” Pique said. “Look at what’s happened with women’s football. Barcelona was ahead. For years we’ve had a women’s team that’s given us so much success, and in that respect you’ve been late.”

Barcelona are top of the Primera Division, with 39 points from 39. They’ve scored a remarkable 75 goals and conceded just four. They’re eleven points clear of second-placed Sociedad. In the Women’s Champions League, they’ve finished top of Group C. They took 18 points from 18, scoring 24 goals and conceding just once. They finished nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

Barcelona’s men’s team, however, aren’t enjoying as much success, and Ibai was quick to remind Pique of it. The Blaugrana are eighth in La Liga at the time of writing, and were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage. They’ll face Napoli in a play-off to make it to the last 16 of the Europa League.