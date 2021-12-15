El Profe Oscar Ortega to join up with Diego Alonso’s Uruguay national team

El Profe Oscar Ortega will join Diego Alonso’s coaching staff with the Uruguayan national team according to a report in Marca. Ortega is part of Diego Simeone’s setup at Atletico Madrid. Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan Football Association, revealed that he’ll only join up with the national team during the international break and will stay with Atletico otherwise.

Born in Montevideo in 1958, Ortega has been with Simeone since the Argentine assumed control of Atletico at the beginning of the 2011/12 season. He’s formed a fundamental part of their success, and is renowned for his ability to work with players. Now, the Uruguayan has embraced a new challenge working alongside former Atletico player Alonso. He was appointed this Tuesday to replace Oscar Tabarez and lead Uruguay.

They need his help. Uruguay are seventh in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, behind Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina and Brazil. A proud football nation, Uruguay have won the World Cup twice – in 1930 in Uruguay and 1950 in Brazil – but face a serious battle to just make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.