Carlo and Davide Ancelotti are the dream team behind Real Madrid’s success

Things are going well at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are top of La Liga, eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla. They’ll face Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League after topping their group, finishing five points clear of Internazionale. In Karim Benzema and Vinicius, they have two of the most decisive forwards in the game. Things are going well.

Carlo Ancelotti has of course been key to this, but so too has his son and assistant coach Davide Ancelotti according to a report in Marca. Simplicity is key to their style – they never overload the players with information and keep their message clear. Carlo supervises everything that happens at Madrid, but Davide is key in the preparation of matches – he excels in breaking down opponents and coming up with coherent game plans.

The technical staff meet daily, analysing and preparing for each game and training session with utmost care. Ancelotti’s key strength is observing sessions on the grass, taking the time to talk with each of his players and understand them. This combination – of Davide and the rest of the staff’s tireless work behind the scenes and Carlo’s intuition on it – is working well.