Barcelona are currently at a sticking point over Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

Cavani is understood to be a target of Barca‘s, with Xavi Hernandez keen to strengthen his forward options.

Ansu Fati is struggling for fitness currently, while Martin Braithwaite will remain sidelined for a couple of months more, and Sergio Aguero is expected to retire today.

Xavi could be left very short up top, and veteran Cavani could be an ideal option.

Barca are not going to have much money to spent this winter, and the Manchester United frontman is expected to be available on the cheap.

Cavani is only under contract until the end of the season at Old Trafford, and he has taken a backseat amid the summer arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, although injuries haven’t helped this season.

Striking a deal is not expected to be a problem, but there is some disagreement over the contract.

As reported by The Transfer Exchange Show, Barca only want to sign Cavani on a deal until the end of the season.

But the Uruguayan would like an 18 month deal, taking him up until the end of next season.

The 34-year-old is keen to play in next year’s World Cup, which will be played in the winter, so another full season after this season will be idea.

Though, due to injury issues that have seen the striker miss the last 10 Manchester United games, Barca are not convinced over handing out a longer term deal.

Still, a deal could go ahead with Manchester United said to be open to an agreement.