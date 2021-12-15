Barcelona are in the process of trying to bring Alexis Sanchez back to Camp Nou according to a report in Diario Sport. The deal would be done in a complicated three-way operation that would involve Internazionale and Sevilla as well as the Blaugrana.

Internazionale are interested in signing Luuk de Jong from Sevilla. The Dutchman joined Barcelona on a loan deal at the beginning of this season, but isn’t the kind of profile Xavi wants. Barcelona are keen to get him off their wage books, and recruit a more agile and nimble forward more in line with their philosophy.

This would be Alexis, the ex-Barcelona man currently plying his trade at San Siro. He left Barcelona for Arsenal and then Manchester United, before joining Internazionale in 2019. He’s contributed two goals and three assists so far this season but has suffered from a succession of muscular problems.

Alexis spent three seasons at Barcelona previously, playing alongside Xavi. The Chilean provided 47 goals and 35 assists in 141 games between 2011 and 2014, and is exactly the kind of quick, versatile forward Xavi wants to populate his frontline.