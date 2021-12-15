Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has all-but put an end to transfer talk surrounding Joao Felix.

Felix is Atleti‘s biggest signing on record, arriving in 2019 from Benfica on a deal believed to be worth €126million.

To date, Felix’s fortunes have been mixed. He contributed to last season’s title win, scoring seven and assisting as many, but he only started 14 La Liga games.

The 22-year-old impressed early in this season, but he has struggled for form since and has often found himself back on the bench.

With that in mind, there have been transfer links involving Felix ahead of the January window, with talk the Portuguese midfielder could seek a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

But Atleti president Cerezo has ruled out an exit for Atleti’s club-record signing.

Speaking to Cadena SER via Diario AS, the Atletico chief simply said: “For us, he is untransferable.”

Felix still has some way to go to reach his full potential with Atletico, but he is still only 22 years of age.

That would suggest the best is yet to come, but given his transfer fee, quick progression is naturally expected.