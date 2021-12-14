Sergio Aguero will hold a press conference on Wednesday to confirm his future.

Aguero was ruled out of at the end of October for three months after suffering from chest pains during an appearance for Barcelona.

The Argentine has since been diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat, and after being given three months to find out the extent of the issue, it seems a decision has been made.

Barcelona have confirmed Aguero will host a press conference at 12pm Spanish time on Wednesday, December 15.

Aguero will be joined by club president Joan Laporta, and given there is actually something to announce, it appears very likely the veteran striker will announce his early retirement.

He is still only 33 years of age, but the heart issue looks set to force Aguero out of the game prematurely.

We will, of course, have to wait for the confirmation from Aguero on Wednesday, but all signs point to the worst.