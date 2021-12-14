Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for December 14.

Real Madrid left furious

Real Madrid’s director of institutional relations Emilio Butragueño is not happy with the Champions League redraw which saw Los Blancos swap Benfica for PSG.

“It has been surprising, lamentable and very difficult to understand,” told Real Madrid TV.

“We have millions of fans awaiting the draw, and it is like that in the whole world of sport.”

No action

Real Madrid may be unhappy with the draw situation, but they have already confirmed there will be no further action.

Los Blancos asked for their initial draw to be kept given they were first out of the pot and not impacted by the errors.

UEFA refused and a much more difficult draw ensued for Real Madrid.

But there will be no further action on Real Madrid’s part, who will accept their fate, despite being unhappy.

Granada strike late

Granada managed to take a point from their Andalusia derby clash with Cadiz.

Santi Arzamendia put Cadiz ahead in the 32nd minute and Granada, despite creating chances, had to wait until the 88th minute to find their equaliser.

Jorge Molina scored the late equaliser, and it got worse for Cadiz when Salvi Sanchez was sent off during stoppage time, picking up a second yellow card.