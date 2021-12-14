Real Madrid are still pushing to sign Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger ahead of next season.

Rudiger is in a delicate situation with Chelsea, just months away from seeing his contract come to an end.

The German defender has been key for the Blues, and he was instrumental in their Champions League-winning campaign of last.

He is a favourite of Thomas Tuchel‘s, and according to Fabrizio Romano, the feeling is mutual, with Rudiger keen to continue working under the current Chelsea boss.

But the report goes on to suggest the centre-back has already rejected a Chelsea contract and will hold out to get his worth.

With that in mind, Real Madrid are circling, able to agree a pre-contract deal from January 1.

But for now, Rudiger will remain in contact with Chelsea, still willing to listen to offers from his current club.

If an agreement is reached, Real Madrid’s hopes will be instantly ended.