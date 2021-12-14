Ramos fires PSG warning shot as La Liga agree €4.9bn TV deal for 2022/23

Ramos issues PSG warning ahead of Real Madrid return

Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos has risked the wrath of his former club ahead of facing them in the Champions League last 16.

Injuries have hit his time in Paris, but he is confident of forcing his way into the team in the coming weeks, ahead of that key showdown with his old club in 2022.

La Liga confirm €4.9bn TV deal from 2022/23

La Liga have confirmed a record breaking TV rights deal worth €4.95bn from the start of the 2022/23 season.

The contract lasts for five seasons, up until the end of the 2026/27 campaign, for all televised top flight games in Spain and Andorra on a co-sharing deal between Movistar and DAZN.

Granada snatch key draw at Cadiz

Cadiz were denied a vital La Liga win in Monday night action as Granada grabbed a late 1-1 derby draw.

The hosts edged in front in controversial style on 32 minutes as Santiago Arzamendia’s long range effort deflected home, with Antonio Puertas down injured.

But veteran striker Jorge Molina popped up to poke the visitors level on 88 minutes.

