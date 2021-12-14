Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City beat Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday evening. It was a curious tie given the former is a well-documented disciple of the latter, but the sporting reality of both of their clubs proved simply too severe, preventing an even contest.

City took the lead in the eighth minute through Phil Foden. Jack Grealish doubled it five minutes later. Kevin De Bruyne made it 3-0 in the 32nd, before Riyad Mahrez scored a fourth four minutes into the second half. De Bruyne completed his brace two minutes after the hour, before John Stones got a sixth in the 74th minute and Nathan Ake completed the rout four minutes after that.

The result keeps City at the top of the Premier League table, four points clear of second-placed Liverpool and five clear of third-placed Chelsea. Leeds are 16th and could potentially be pulled into a relegation battle. They’re just five points clear of danger.

Guardiola, of course, coached Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, building one of the greatest football teams the game has ever seen during his time at Camp Nou. Bielsa coincided with Guardiola during this era, as coach of Athletic Club. Guardiola went to Argentina to speak with Bielsa before entering coaching.