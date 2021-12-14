Frenkie de Jong’s father doesn’t believe there will be a winter exit for his son.

De Jong has been linked with an exit amid inconsistent form at Camp Nou this season.

Much like the rest of his peers, the Dutchman has struggled to find consistency at Camp Nou this term, but unfortunately for him, it is all the more relevant for one reason – he is still valuable.

Barcelona are in a position where they likely need to sell in order to buy, but there are very few players they can sell while making a decent amount of money.

Having arrived on an €86million deal from Ajax in 2019, and still only 24 years of age, de Jong is one of the players who could be expended in the name of squad improvement.

And that has caused transfer links ahead of this winter, but the midfielder’s father, John de Jong, says a move is unlikely.

He told AD: “I know that Barcelona need money and a big offer for Frenkie could help, but I don’t see that happening.

“For Frenkie, the only opinion that matters is that of the coach and he likes him a lot.”

In de Jong’s defence, barring a couple of appearances, he hasn’t been particularly poor, but for much of his time at Camp Nou so far, he hasn’t been that something special Barcelona paid for.

Then again, the Dutchman is not playing in a fully functioning team, and Barcelona ought to be careful not to lose a top talent without giving him the tools to show what he can do first.