Four Barcelona players make it into the Europa League’s most valuable starting XI

Four Barcelona players and one player each from Real Sociedad and Sevilla have appeared in Diario Sport’s Transfermarkt-assisted most valuable startling XI composed of players competing in this season’s Europa League. Both Barcelona and Sevilla entered the competition after exiting the Champions League, joining La Liga rivals Real Betis and La Real.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (€55m) starts in goal behind a backline of Ricardo Pereira (€30m), Kalidou Koulibaly (€48m), Jules Kounde (€60m) and Raphael Guerreiro (€40m). Frenkie de Jong (€90m) and Pedri (€80m) sit in midfield, behind a trident of Ousmane Dembele (€50m), Florian Wirtz (€65m) and Mikel Oyarzabal (€70m). Erling Haaland (€150m) leads the line.

Betis have been drawn against Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg, while Barcelona will face Italian side Napoli. Real Sociedad are scheduled to play German side Leipzig, and Sevilla will lock horns with Croatian side Dynamo Zagreb. The first leg of the playoff will take place on February 17th, with the second on February 24th.