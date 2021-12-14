Copa del Rey round-up: Alcoyano beat Levante as Alaves lose to Linares

There were eight Copa del Rey fixtures taking place across Spain this evening in another intriguing round of the oldest national football competition in the country. There were four La Liga sides in action, two of whom tasted surprising defeats.

Espanyol won 2-1 against Cristo Atletico and Celta Vigo secured a 2-1 victory at Andorra, but Alaves fell 2-1 to Linares and Levante lost on penalties to Alcoyano after drawing 3-3 after extra time. Elsewhere, Rayo Majadahonda beat Malaga, Real Zaragoza beat Burgos, Girona beat Huesca and Fuenlabrada beat San Sebastian de los Reyes on penalties after drawing 0-0 after extra time.

Cristo Atletico 1-2 Espanyol

Linares 2-1 Alaves

Rayo Majadahonda 1-0 Malaga

Real Zaragoza 2-0 Burgos

Huesca 0-1 Girona

Andorra 1-2 Celta Vigo

San Sebastian de los Reyes 0-0 Fuenlabrada (PEN)

(PEN) Alcoyano 3-3 Levante

Every side, big or small, will go into this year’s Copa with the dream of replicating Barcelona last season. They beat Athletic Club 4-0 at last year’s final at La Cartuja down in Seville to secure Lionel Messi’s final title at the club.