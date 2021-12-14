As many as six La Liga players have been nominated for FIFA’s FIFPRO World XI.

It’s that time of year when FIFA puts forward nominees for their World XI, and once again, there have been some interesting inclusions…and indeed omissions.

The FIFPRO World XI is supposed to recognise the best 11 players in the world based sorely on the season, but it is for that reason why Atletico Madrid fans will feel a little aggrieved.

Despite winning the La Liga title last season, not one Rojiblancos player has made the list.

But there are seven La Liga inclusions, including David Alaba, Jordi Alba, Dani Alves, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Karim Benzema.

Thibaut Courtois has missed out on a nomination in goal, with Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy nominated.

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Leonardo Bonucci and Ruben Dias join Alaba, Alba and Alves.

Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante join de Jong and Busquets in midfield.

And the most nominations have come in the forward line.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Romelu Lukaku, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar have all been put forward.

The 23-man list will eventually be whittled down to 11 to form the FIFPRO World XI.