Atletico Madrid have seen their name thrown into the ring for Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Spain international looks likely to leave Stamford Bridge after 10 years in the summer, with his contract set to expire.

The 32-year-old has seen his play time reduced of late, making just two appearances in Chelsea‘s last eight Premier League games.

The Blues are known for being ruthless with older players, and with the presence of Reece James on the right, and the likelihood of Chelsea further strengthening at the heart of defence, it seems Azpilicueta will be moved on.

From the early reports, it seems a return to Spain is very likely for the experienced full back, and the The Guardian claim Atletico Madrid are in the mix.

Azpilicueta has also been linked with Barca, but it is true Atletico Madrid could do with another right-back.

Kieran Trippier has missed recent weeks with a shoulder injury, and Marcos Llorente has had to play at right-back.

Llorente is more than capable in the position, but he does operate better in midfield.

Renan Lodi is also an option, but with Trippier said to be keen on a return to the Premier League, it seems Atletico Madrid want to strengthen their depth in the position.