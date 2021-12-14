Arthur’s agent confirms the Brazilian is looking to leave Juventus in January

Arthur’s days at Juventus look to be numbered according to a report in Diario AS. The former Barcelona man played the full 90 minutes against Malmo in the Champions League but hasn’t played at all for six consecutive games in Serie A.

Arthur joined Juventus from Barcelona in the summer of 2020. He cost the Italian club €72m plus €10m in variables, part of a deal that saw Miralem Pjanic go the other way for €60m. It’s a trade that’s currently being investigated by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office as part of an inquest into fictitious capital gains.

But there’s no doubt that, from a sporting perspective, the deal has been a disaster on both sides. Pjanic is currently out on loan in Turkey with Besiktas, having failed to make much of a dent at Camp Nou. Arthur also looks like he’ll be on the move.

“Arthur came to Juve for another coach,” Federico Pastorello, his agent, said. “There’s no room for him under [Massimiliano] Allegri. Let’s see what happens in January – we’ll look for the best option taking into account that the World Cup will be played in a year and he wants to be at it.”

As things stand, however, Juventus are yet to receive any offer for the Brazilian. He earns €5m net per season in Turin, and his wages are thought to be a stumbling block in getting any deal done. The 25-year-old is valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt.